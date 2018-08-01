UHURU’s remarks about 2022 politics unsettle RUTO and his allies in Rift Valley as they prepare to go it alone without KIKUYUs! The handshake?

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Allies of Deputy President William Ruto are reportedly in panic mode following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that his pick for President in 2022 will shock many.





According to the allies mostly from Rift Valley, Uhuru may renege on the deal to support Ruto for President in 2022 when he finishes his two terms.





"You can’t take the President’s remarks lightly.”





“They mean a lot, especially when they come at a time when Kenyans are aware there was an obvious political deal for 2022.”





“The DP should know that the master is not happy," Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, said.





Kutuny termed the President’s remarks on Thursday as weighty and a clear indication that Ruto is no longer the heir apparent.





"He [Uhuru] has become a President playing his cards close to the chest.”





“This is a wake-up call to the Deputy President and his team that all is not well.”





“He should know that he is no longer the guaranteed successor," he said.



