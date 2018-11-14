UHURU’s powerful uncle, GEORGE, turns 80 and here is the sumptuous cake he was served by his family members.

Monday, November 14, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s powerful uncle, George Muhoho, has officially turned 80.





George is one of the most powerful men in the First Family and he runs the Government behind the scenes.





He accompanies President Uhuru Kenyatta to most closed door political meetings where power deals are cut.





The Senior Muhoho turned 80 and the family members organized a birthday party for him.





Here’s the sumptuous cake he was served.