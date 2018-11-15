UHURU’s move to kill NASA almost complete as MUDAVADI is given a Govt job! See the plum job he has been offered by UHURU via MURATHE

Thursday November 15, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly offered Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, a job in his Government.





According to an impeccable State House source, Uhuru dispatched former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, last week to speak with Mudavadi over his new role.





Uhuru told Murathe to tell Mudavadi that he wants to appoint him as his Senior Economic Affairs Advisor with a specific focus on mega projects and fiscal policy management.





Since Murathe is loyal, he invited Mudavadi to his Gatanga home where the two discussed about Uhuru’s offer.





Murathe and Mudavadi were classmates at St Mary’s School in Nairobi in the 70s and 80s.

The source said Mudavadi refused Uhuru’s offer and said his plate is full.





He said that he is the opposition leader in the country and he cannot go to bed with the Jubilee Government because he will be betraying Kenyans.





Musalia was President Uhuru’s running mate in their 2002 failed presidential bid in which both were humiliated to the extent of even losing his Sabatia constituency MP slot to a little known preacher, Moses Akaranga.





Musalia is a likable person with very few (maybe zero) political enemies across the republic, he cuts the image of a fence sitter just like retired President Kibaki - non controversial and a voice of reason.



