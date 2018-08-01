UHURU vows to spare no one who stole NYS funds both in first and second scandals - Not even ANN WAIGURU will be spared of she did it

Sunday November 18, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has re-affirmed his commitment to the war against corruption, noting that his Government is determined to recover all the money looted from the service and the culprits made to pay the price.





Speaking on Friday during the pass-out parade for the NYS, Uhuru said that no one will be spared, not even his close friends, in an effort to bring back the looted funds.





"No individual will get away with embezzling public resources.”





“Everyone who has pocketed funds meant for empowering our young men and women at the National Youth Service must be held accountable.”





“We have invested in the development of this nation, not for self-gain," Uhuru said.





The Head of State re-affirmed that the Government was implementing a raft of measures to reposition NYS to deliver on its mandate with a high sense of integrity as it empowers more youth.





The suspects in the second NYS looting, among them PS Lillian Omolo and former NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, are facing charges in court with their counterparts in the first heist, among them Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, still walking free.



