UHURU tells KIKUYUs that he is yet to endorse RUTO for Presidency in 2022 – My choice will shock many Kenyans and wait for the time is not neigh

Friday November 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly said he is yet to endorse Deputy President William Ruto for Presidency in 2022 despite claims that the DP is his automatic successor.





Speaking to Nyeri town residents in Kikuyu after a meeting with the lawmakers, the President said he will speak his mind about politics when the right time comes, and his choice for the 2022 presidential elections will shock many Kenyans.





“ Mareciria tondu Uhuru niakainuka gutiri kiugo akauga. Kahinda gakinya onanie no ngakorwo na kaundu ga kuga. Meciragia tondu nindakirire nidaremirwo ni kwaria. Ni kumaka maka maka”





“(Some people think that, just because I am retiring, I have nothing to say (sic). I will say something at the right time. And some people will get shocked,” said Uhuru.





He also attacked Central Kenya MPs who are focusing on his succession and “loitering” instead of working with the Government to revive the coffee sector.





“ Hingo ciothe no kanua kanua kanua. Mundu ararora cia ruciu na ndambite gutimiza cia umuthi?”





“(Some people are always talking about tomorrow but they have done nothing today. If you are not working, go home and let us get other leaders. People should reduce politicking and work,” Uhuru said.





Uhuru’s remarks are a big blow to Ruto's presidential bid in 2022 because he was hoping that he will endorse his Presidency in 2022.



