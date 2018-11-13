UHURU says he is very happy after RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO agreed to work with him - They will help me build my legacy like KIBAKI did

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he hopes National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, will help him build his legacy of peace when he leaves office in 2022.





In an exclusive interview with France 24, Uhuru said he is banking on his partnership with the two opposition leaders to defuse ethnic and political tensions in Kenya.





The Head of State said he regrets the violent and divisive nature of Kenyan politics and elections “which cost lives, besides harming our economy”.





“I am excited in the manner in which we are coming together as leaders and people to deal with those issues. With these efforts, we will enter an election cycle that will not be violent,” Uhuru said.





On March 9th, Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta met at Harambee House and agreed to end their differences.





Last month, Kalonzo met Uhuru at State House and agreed to work with Uhuru for the sake of peace and tranquility..



