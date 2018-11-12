UHURU/ RUTO’s Government to revoke licenses of matatus that have hiked their fare and those on strike! They want Kenyans to report them to police

Monday November 12, 2018 - Transport Cabinet Minister, James Macharia, has condemned Matatus that have hiked fares following the ongoing Matatu strike.





Addressing journalists at the Kenya Railways Grounds today, Macharia said that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will revoke licenses of vehicles that are charging exorbitant rates.





“It is not a license to increase fares when we have a shortage of public transport, we know in some cases they have increased the fare by three times and that is not acceptable,” Macharia said.





The CS also put on notice all matatus which had deliberately withdrawn their services causing inconvenience to thousands of city commuters.





“By them not being on the road, they are giving the message that they do not require those licenses.” Macharia said.





The CS said his Ministry in collaboration with the Interior Ministry will be looking for Saccos that are not operating.





“We shall be looking very carefully from now to determine the vehicles which are not on the road and the Saccos which are not operating,” he said.



