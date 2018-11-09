UHURU recent trip to China finally yields fruits-See how we will milk the Chinese in the deal signed by UHURU

Friday November 9, 2018- President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent tour to China has borne fruits after he successfully managed to sign a deal to allow Kenyan agricultural produce to be exported to the Asian country.





This was revealed by State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita in a tweet on Friday.





In a tweet, Waita indicated that the trip by Uhuru on invitation by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was preceded with delicate negotiations between the two countries but literally bore fruits.





According to Waita, the successes of Uhuru’s tour which unlike other international trips by the President had not been highly publicized.





"After a week of delicate negotiations, formal sanitary and phytosanitary agreements have been signed between Kenya and China to allow Kenyan agricultural produce to enter the Chinese market," read part of Waita's tweet.





"The list of approved agricultural products from Kenya that are now cleared to enter the Chinese market are Avocado, French beans, peas, beans, green grams, flowers, vegetables, mangoes, herbs, peanuts, meat and hides and skins," he added.





