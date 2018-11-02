UHURU reads riot act to MOSES KURIA and IRUNGU KANGATA for speaking about 2022 succession politics – You are stupid fools!! Focus please

Friday November 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta read riot act to Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and Muranga senator, Irungu Kangata, on Thursday for speaking about 2022 succession politics.





Kuria recently appeared on a TV interview where he said President Uhuru Kenyatta will endorse Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Kangata, on his part, was scorned for pushing a narrative that ‘Uhuru is too young to retire’.





According to Mukurweini MP, Antony Kiai, Uhuru hit at the two lawmakers and urged them to concentrate on development instead of loitering and talking about 2022 politics.





“The President was particularly angry with an outspoken Kiambu MP for engaging the media. We have sworn not to speak to the press,” said Kiai.





Kiai said the President urged Kangata to stop speaking on his behalf and let him retire in peace in 2022.





“The President told MPs that he is not interested in extending his term and politicians should stop pushing that agenda,” he said.





Uhuru made the remarks on Thursday when he met Central Kenya leaders in Nyeri County.



