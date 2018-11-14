UHURU orders the Ministry of Education to restore all church built schools to the churches for management! This will lead to a better and disciplined Kenya

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, on Tuesday to surrender and restore the ownership of all church-built schools to the religious institutions.





Speaking during the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus of Mombasa, John Njenga, at University of Nairobi grounds, the Head of State directed the Ministry to restore church sponsorship of schools.





Uhuru also urged Amina to implement the directive within seven days.





“There are many schools built and sponsored by churches. Restore that sponsorship. I have also given a week for all church-owned land and schools to be restored to their rightful owners,” Uhuru stated.





The father of the nation said the move will restore discipline in schools and help nature responsible citizens.





Archbishop Njenga was among religious leaders who championed for titling of parcels of land where churches had put up schools.



