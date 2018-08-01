UHURU lashes out at Mt. Kenya MPs and lectures them like nursery kids - See what he told them in Nyeri that has shocked the KIKUYU nation

Friday November 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Central Kenya MPs to stop 2022 succession politics and work for the people that elected them to Parliament.





Speaking in his mother tongue at Karatina market, Nyeri County, yesterday, Uhuru fired warning shots to leaders engaging in anything but the development of their Counties and constituents.





He warned those who spend most of their time politicking instead of delivering their campaign promises to Kenyans saying their time was up.





“Most leaders have the tendency of talking too much about tomorrow forgetting to fulfill today’s needs of the people,” said the visibly angry Uhuru.





“Any leader who will not serve his people is well off at home and should pave way for another who will do his or her job better,” he added.





The Head of State reprimanded Mt. Kenya region leaders for engaging in early 2022 politics and overlooking the problems voters were facing.





He said the leaders had misplaced their priorities by engaging in endless and empty politics about 2022.



