UHURU KENYATTA meets Mt. Kenya leaders as he seeks to address challenges facing KIKUYUs in the region

Thursday November 1, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to meet MPs from Mt. Kenya today to address the challenges facing the region.

According to highly placed source at State House, Uhuru, who will be in Nyeri to commission a number of projects, is expected to meet the leaders to listen to their grievances and find possible solutions for them.

Uhuru will meet the MPs at Nyeri County Commissioner's residence .

He is expected to visit Nyaribo airstrip, which recently opened up to commercial flights to and from Nairobi.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a two-day closed-door meeting of 70 legislators from the region in Naivasha early this week.

During the meeting in Naivasha, the leaders discussed the upcoming electoral boundaries review and the national census and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2022 succession politics, where they concurred that the President was too young to retire just like that.