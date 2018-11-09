UHURU KENYATTA condoles with MAMBO MBOTELA‘s family - see who has died

Friday November 9, 2018-President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent message of condolences to the family of veteran Kenya Broadcasting Corporation presenter, Mambo Mbotela following the death of his younger sister, Judy Hazel Mbotela.

 Judy, 46, succumbed to cancer at a Nairobi Hospital.

“To Robert Frank Gow and children, my friend Leonard Mbotela and family, receive our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to bear the loss at this difficult time,” read the President’s statement in part.

The burial held at Langata cemetery was presided over by All Saints’ Cathedral presiding Rev Tom Otieno and attended by dignitaries and friends who eulogised Judy as a loving, responsible and God-fearing citizen.

Judy is survived by husband Robert Gow and two children Stephanie, 21 and Christopher 18. Family and friends gathered at Uhuru Gardens thereafter to reminisce on their departed.

Before her death, Judy was a member of Swinging Islanders choir and had climbed the career ladder from director of operations at African Leadership Network to business unit manager at EXP Agency Kenya.

