UHURU in shock as former State House official grabs 10 acres of State Lodge in Eldoret and starts constructing - He is now a ‘private developer’

Sunday November 4, 2018 - A former State House official, who is now a private developer, has grabbed more than 10 acres of State Lodge land in Eldoret.





The ex-State House comptroller, who remains unnamed, paid three men to fence off the parcel of land directly opposite the State Lodge with corrugated metal fence .





The area is usually used as a parking lot by guests to the State Lodge .





The police were alerted and reacted immediately led by Eldoret East DC, Norbert Komora , and officials from Uasin Gishu, who rushed to the State Lodge and arrested the three people who were fencing public land.





“We were there with my seniors but the matter is still under investigations because those people claim to have documents for the land.”





“I cannot comment further on the matter, because it is still under investigation,” area police boss, Richard Omanga, said.





According to sources, the former State House Comptroller is a well connected guy and might as well get off easy.





“The people involved must be daring or well-connected because they have the nerve to move in and fence off land in a protected area,” a source remarked.





Extra GSU officers have since been deployed to man the Eldoret State Lodge .



