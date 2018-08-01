UHURU finally offers grieving KALONZO a job! See what job the President has offered the NASA Deputy Leader - Even RAILA will now be jealous

Saturday November 10, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka a job.





Speaking during the burial of Mzee Peter Mairu, Kalonzo’s father, on Friday, Uhuru said that he preferred a peace envoy job for the Wiper leader and that very soon the announcement will made.





According to Uhuru, once the appointment materializes, Kalonzo shall become Kenya's special envoy to mediate in conflicts locally as well as outside the country where his administration may be required to intervene.





“My brother Kalonzo should help us to bring the country together and peace for all Kenyans and even internationally.”





“Every leader has something to contribute.”





“All we need is to give each other space and respect one another!” said President Kenyatta in his address to mourners.





On his part, Kalonzo accepted Uhuru’s offer and vowed to work with him going forward.





"I want to announce today that I will never be able to repay Uhuru for the respect he has shown to me and my family.”





“From today, let no one separate me and my brother Uhuru.”





“I have accepted to take your assignments," Kalonzo said.



