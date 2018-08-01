UHURU betrays RUTO again in Ukambani! Says he has no preferred candidate for 2022, not even his DP, RUTO! The NASA team can smile away

Sunday November 11, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again dealt his Deputy, William Ruto, a career threatening blow after he threw his succession race in 2022 wide open.





Speaking during the burial of former President Kalonzo Musyoka in Ukambani on Friday, Uhuru gave strong indications that he had no preferred candidate for 2022.





He asked those seeking to succeed him in 2022, among them Ruto and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to freely campaign in every part of the country.





Uhuru also signalled the public to judge the prospective candidates on the basis of their policies and not where they come from and what party they represent.





The President has been consistent that the 2022 race is open and he may not be endorsing anybody, not even Ruto with whom they have an arrangement regarding the 2022 succession politics, any time soon.





Speaking in Nyeri about 3 weeks ago, Uhuru indicated that his pick for the 2022 Presidency will shock many as it may not be the obvious choice.





It now remains to be seen how Rift Valley will take Uhuru’s view regarding 2022.



