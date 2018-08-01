UHURU and I have made it all by ourselves, don’t judge us harshly by slapping us with that dynasty tag - RAILA begs Kenyans (especially RUTO)

Friday November 2, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told Kenyans not to judge him and President Uhuru Kenyatta unfairly just because they come from prominent families.





Speaking during a memorial service of the former chairperson of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake organisation, Jane Kiano, in Karen, Raila said that they have worked hard to be where they are today terming the dynasty tag on them as unfair.





“There is no dynasty, because the people struggle all on their own,” said Raila .





“Y ou cannot now say Uhuru is a part of a dynasty….Jomo Kenyatta was just a pauper before he fought to be where he got; I am not part of any dynasty either. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was just a pauper; you could say he was a hustler.”





“Raila is Raila the way he is and Uhuru is who he is because of himself, so you can’t divorce us on claims we come from dynasties,” he added.





There has been a spirited campaign to bar Raila and Gideon Moi from the 2022 elections because of the dynasty tag.



