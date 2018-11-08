Uganda’s ghetto kids dancers are proud owners of this lavish mansion thanks to US rapper French Montana (LOOK)

Thursday, November 08, 2018-

Remember the talented Ghetto kids dance crew from Uganda, that shot to fame several years ago after being featured in Eddy Kenzo’s smash hit, Sitya Loss?





Well, they are now living large and balling like rock stars after American superstar, Karim Kharbouch, better known as French Montana, catapulted them to global stardom after featuring them in the video of the song Unforgettable.





The song that is approaching a billion views on you tube was shot in the streets of Uganda and saw the talented kids perform at the BET awards, 2017.





The amazing dancers are now proud owners of a mansion in an exclusive suburb in Kampala, courtesy of the US rapper.





The house comprises of several rooms, a basketball court and a dance studio beside other amenities.





They have also been gifted a van to aide to their movement to and from gigs.





Sharing the photo of the mansion on Instagram, they thanked French Montana and their manager for the far they have come.





“2018 has been a great year for us!! We thank the almighty God for the blessings. We pray he continues blessing us more and more.





“@frenchmontana and the whole Team we can't Thank you enough! We only pray to God to continue blessing you guys and we shall always be proud of you!





“@frenchmontana Words can't express how happy we are but only God knows what is inside our Hearts. May God bless you more and more.





“And the best of all We thank you our Dad, our Everything, our Manager Kavuma Dauda @managerticha_tfug God bless you so much!! We love you so much and we believe in you