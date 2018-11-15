Uber plans to take on Matatu cartels head on with new Minibus Service in Nairobi - Will it work?

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - After disrupting the taxi business in Nairobi and across the world, Uber Technologies is mulling introducing a minibus service in Nairobi.





The service that allows users to book seats on minibuses is being tested in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, and the Mexican city of Monterrey.





According to Uber’s East Africa General Manager, Loic Amado, more than a third of Kenyans in Nairobi use the often crowded public service buses, known as matatus, as their main form of transport around the city.





“We want to be part of the transportation ecosystem in Nairobi and matatus are a big part of how people move around,” he said, adding that the feature will be available on the Uber app.





Once the service is proven in Nairobi, it could be expanded to Kenya’s neighbors, such as Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.





Amado revealed that the idea will apply to vehicles carrying up to 16 people.





He added that the new service would allow customers to track and trace the buses.





Uber launched in Kenya four years ago and despite strong resistance from traditional taxi operators, it has established itself and now has 6,000 active drivers.





However, competition from rival operators such as Estonian ride-hailer, Taxify, and Little Cab set up by Nairobi-based Craft Silicon has seen them look for new revenue streams and hence the mooted minibus service.



