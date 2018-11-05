Two KALENJIN legislators apologise to UHURU for walking out of his meeting in Bomet County

Monday November 5, 2018

-Two vocal Kalenjin community lawmakers have apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta for walking out of his meeting in Bomet County, two weeks ago.





Speaking on Saturday, Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir and Senator Christopher Langat said they have apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta for walking out but said they only had differences with Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso over protocol hitch.





“We have cleared the air over the protocol row with the President and made him understand that it was not out of disrespect for him,” Mrs Korir said





“The protocol officers at State House are to blame for the hitch during the opening of a tuition block at Bomet University College, where we were not accorded the chance to speak about the myriad problems affecting the South Rift Valley region’s residents,” Mrs Korir added.





On his part, Langat said the protest had nothing to do with the President Kenyatta but they walked out after local leaders stopped them from airing their grievances to the Head of State.



