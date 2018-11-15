Tulikua tunaenda Canaan tukapata mamba - Comedian CHIPUKEEZY opens up on break-up with fiancé.

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Comedian Vincent Muasya popularly known as Chipukeezy has broken up with his fiancé, Viviane.





The comedian went down on one knee and proposed to Viviane in 2016 and two years down the line, there is no sign of a wedding.





Well, there will be no wedding after all and the two love birds have decided to go separate ways.





Viviane, who goes by the name Empress Kerry on Instagram, has already started moving on already after she deleted all photos of her engagement from her Instagram account.





Chipukeezy has confirmed the break up claiming that they were no longer reading from the same script.





“People fall in and out of love, and maybe the plans I had for her did not work out.

We moved on because there is more to life than just love and relationships. People should stop speculating things, but instead let her move on with her life.





“She is free to be out there and get other people. To be honest, we agreed that whatever we wanted to do together would not work out, and it was a peaceful agreement.





“Tulikua tunaenda Canaan tukapata mamba.





“I wish her well and all the happiness that she deserves and may she find love. I don’t regret anything in that love because it is part of growing. “I prefer my life to be now private because I don’t think I want to publicise my social life anymore.





Check out some of their photos during happy times.

