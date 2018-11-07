Top sleuths NOORDIN HAJI and GEORGE KINOTI in UK to recover looted billions-Nowhere to hide for the corrupt

Wednesday November 7, 2018 -Kenya has inched close to recovering billions of shillings looted stashed in the United Kingdom (UK).





Kenya, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Director of Immigration Services Alex Muteshi and head of Anti-Terror Police Unit Munga Nyale yesterday met top UK officials where they discussed among other issues, how to exploit a newly introduced law in the UK to freeze the money and send it back home.





The Kenyan delegation met officials from National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Crown Prosecution Service and the Foreign Commonwealth Office to, among others, to discuss the matter.





“The purpose of the visit was to discuss UK-Kenya counter-terrorism and serious organised crime co-operation,” said Kinoti.





“Kenya wants to exploit UK’s Unexplained Wealth legislation to recover the money.”





“The money runs into billions and we hope we will be successful.”





“These orders offer a lucrative and effective means of recouping of illegitimate funds,” stated Haji.



