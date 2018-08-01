This video was recorded in a popular uptown club - Some LADIES are so cheap (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:08

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - This madness was recorded in a club and it shows that some ladies don’t know their worth.

The way this slay queen threw herself at the guy and let him mishandle her will make you weep for the girl child.

This is how some ladies put themselves in harm’s way and later start to cry foul.

Ladies please, this ratchet behavior is nauseating.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno