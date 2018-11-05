This video of an adorable toddler ‘spreading love’ to strangers is going viral-you need to see it (WATCH)

, , , 02:00

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, November 05, 2018- Babies are adorable. Everything about them is cute and sweet.

However, this adorable little boy 'spreading love' in a public park is cuteness overload.

His parents told him it was time for them to go home and the amazing boy decided to give every stranger a hug.

Indeed, no one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion.

People learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart like this adorable toddle attests.

Watch the heart-warming video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno