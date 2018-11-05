This video of an adorable toddler ‘spreading love’ to strangers is going viral-you need to see it (WATCH)

Monday, November 05, 2018-

Babies are adorable. Everything about them is cute and sweet.





However, this adorable little boy 'spreading love' in a public park is cuteness overload.





His parents told him it was time for them to go home and the amazing boy decided to give every stranger a hug.





Indeed, no one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion.





People learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart like this adorable toddle attests.





Watch the heart-warming video below.





My heart 😭



RETWEET THIS ❤️ His parents told him "it’s time to go bye-bye", so he gave every stranger a hug.My heart 😭RETWEET THIS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d7QCGyTxAa November 4, 2018