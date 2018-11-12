This Slay Queen rants about the Matatu Strike on twitter, gets hilarious replies (LOOK)

, , 07:31

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 12, 2018 - Most Kenyans were stranded on Monday morning as some Matatu operators kept their vehicles off the roads fearing arrests in the wake of the implementation of the famous Michuki rules.

The Matatu strike inconvenienced many Kenyans who had to either walk or dig deeper into their pockets to use taxis.

This lady who happens to be a student took to twitter to complain about the strike but she wasn’t ready for the replies.

Check out the posts and reaction below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno