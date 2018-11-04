This Slay Queen claims Milele FM presenter and comedian JALANG’O desperately wanted to smash her NUNU, leaks chats (PHOTOs)

15:44

Sunday, November 4, 2018 - This slay queen identified as Taina Mumira, claims that Milele FM radio presenter and popular comedian, Jalang’o, desperately wanted to have sex with her.

The slay queen revealed that Jalang’o has been chasing her for months, hoping to smash her “Nunu”.

She leaked some chats where Jalang’o is asking her for a date and called him a desperate man.

Jalango’s appetite for women is well known in the showbiz circles.

Despite being married, he has a chain of women and baby mamas.

Check this expose by the lady identified as Taina Mumira, an upcoming video vixen.


Here are photos of the slay queen who claims Jalang’o wants to sleep with her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST
