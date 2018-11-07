This shameless MZUNGU defiled 3 underage girls, he was arrested hiding in Kasarani (PHOTO)

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - This shameless Dutch national by the name Hans Egon Dieter Vriens was arrested after defiling three girls aged between eight, nine and ten years.

He did the shameless act in 2016 and after engaging police in cat and mouse games for 2 years, he was finally arrested in Kasarani.

He has been taken to court to face charges of defilement.

Check out his photo.

