This SEXY LADY caused a stir in public with her incredible package-some ladies are blessed! (VIDEO)

, , 06:47

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Thursday, November 01, 2018- This well endowed lady turned heads with her abnormally big derriere and hips.

She seemed to enjoy the attention from her walking style-giving randy men time to take photos and record videos.

Some thirst guys envied the guy she was walking with who appears to be her boyfriend.

Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool,...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno