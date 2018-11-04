This randy man tried to grope a sexy lady in an elevator, regrets immediately-he didn’t see this coming! (VIDEO)

Monday, November 05, 2018-

This sexy lady beat the hell out of a randy man who tried to grope her in an elevator.





The footage shows the idiot and the lady alone in a lift then the guy is seen moving closer to the lady then rests his hand on her shoulders.





Little did he know that he was messing with a lass-kicker?





The lady went off in a fit of rage and started raining blows–some low and kicks on the poor guy who had nowhere to hide.





Watch the video below.



