This randy man tried to grope a sexy lady in an elevator, regrets immediately-he didn’t see this coming! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 07:33
Monday, November 05, 2018- This sexy lady beat the hell out of a randy man who tried to grope her in an elevator.
The footage shows the idiot and the lady alone in a lift then the guy is seen moving closer to the lady then rests his hand on her shoulders.
Little did he know that he was messing with a lass-kicker?
The lady went off in a fit of rage and started raining blows–some low and kicks on the poor guy who had nowhere to hide.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.