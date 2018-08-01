This randy guy and horny slay queen nearly had sex in a club as people watched-MADNESS! (VIDEO)

, , , 08:17

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - This randy guy and the horny slay queen shocked revelers in a club with their madness.

From the video, the two who appear to be drunk are seen simulating sex with reckless abandon.

At some point, the guy forced the lady to grab his ‘mjulubeng’ much to the shock of the crowd.

However, things went south very fast when the guy decided to embarrass the lady by removing her wig.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno