This photo of singer AKOTHEE working out in the gym is going viral on social media for obvious reasons! (LOOK)

Friday, November 09, 2018- This photo of controversial Kenyan singer, Akothee, is trending on social media for obvious reasons.

The mother of five is known to be a fitness freak who puts in the work to maintain her enviable curves and flat tummy.

While in one of her gym sessions, the ‘Lotto’ singer decided to get cheeky by lying on her back with her legs spread wide apart as the gym trainer stretches her legs further apart.

It’s not clear what kind of routine she was attempting but the photo has created a buzz online.

Check out the photo below and reactions.



