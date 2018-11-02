This PHOTO of a lovely couple is going viral on social media for obvious reasons! (LOOK)

Friday, November 02, 2018 - This photo of a man and his gorgeous girlfriend striking a romantic pose is going viral on social media.

The guy is extremely tall while the lady is somehow vertically challenged.

Netizens are having a field day making fun of their heights with some calling them a long distance relationship.

However, they look so much in love if the smiles on their faces are anything to go by.

See the photo below.
