This naughty LADY’s post on social media will drop your jaws - LADIES who scream during SEX will relate! (LOOK)

, , , 18:05

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - Women rarely talk about their adventures behind closed doors but that is not the case for this slay queen.

The bold lass has stirred a storm on social media with her post about sex and why she can’t date a man who stays with his parents.

She is among those ladies who make crazy noises during sex.

And her level of screaming is out of this world hence guys who stay with parents are a no go zone for her.

See the post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno