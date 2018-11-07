This Mzungu was robbed and beaten by 3 SLAY QUEENS and dumped then in Kilimani, Ogopa hawa wasichana(PHOTO).

, , , , , , 00:40

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Wednesday, November 7, 2018-This mzungu is learning it the hard way after he was beaten by 3 slay queens in Nairobi’s upmarket area.

The merciless slay queens then hired a taxi driver to dump him in Kilimani.

Perhaps he had booked them for sex and then refused to pay them their dues.

Here’s a post revealing what happened.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno