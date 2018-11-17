This matatu plying Ngong route killed 7 people through reckless driving, it was repainted with different colours and still operating (PICs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 07:40
Wednesday, November 17, 2018 - This matatu plying Ngong Route caused a grisly road accident on Langata Road early this year that claimed the lives of 7 innocent Kenyans.
The killer matatu has been repainted with different colours and it’s still operating.
The driver is out on bond and still driving the same matatu.
This is total impunity.
See photos.
