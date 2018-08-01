This LADY flaunting her muscles and enviable abs has set tongues wagging – Men, can you marry her? (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:19

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 16, 2018 - This video of a lady body builder flaunting her ripped body has left tongues wagging.

At first sight, it is hard to tell if it’s actually a woman until she turns around.

This is proof that what a man can do, a woman can do it even better.

However, she may find it hard to find a man to marry her if the reaction on the video is anything to go by.

Some men are scared she may beat the devil out of them in case of a disagreement.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno