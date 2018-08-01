This LADY flaunting her muscles and enviable abs has set tongues wagging – Men, can you marry her? (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:19
This video of a lady body builder flaunting her ripped body has left tongues wagging.
At first sight, it is hard to tell if it’s actually a woman until she turns around.
This is proof that what a man can do, a woman can do it even better.
However, she may find it hard to find a man to marry her if the reaction on the video is anything to go by.
Some men are scared she may beat the devil out of them in case of a disagreement.
Watch the video below.
Can you marry her? Your comment and retweet pic.twitter.com/uCkQk3RofD— Samson A Adeyemi (@sam19_14) November 15, 2018
