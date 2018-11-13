This Kenyan “Mama” is selling SEX on Badoo, She should leave such nonsense to slay queens ama vipi? (PHOTOs)

, , , 05:00

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 13, 2018 - Badoo is one of the available social media platforms where young ladies hawk their flesh to the highest bidder.

This woman has decided to join the site and hawk herself too but don’t you think she is too old for this shit.

Some of the photos she has taken in Good Hope Club in downtown Nairobi, a famous brothel, thus exposing what she does for a living.

Wanawake, hizi maneno za Badoo si machie slay queens.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno