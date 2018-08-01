This is what WETANGULA wants for all Kenyan men who are having SEX with school children and impregnating them – Is this inhuman?

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Senators are now in full support of an earlier proposal by Murang'a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, that sex pests hunting school girls should be castrated.





Led by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, the legislators said castration had capacity to end the spate of defilement and early pregnancies among teenagers and school going children.





“Anybody who sees a woman in a ten year old child and has sex with them, does not deserve to be called a man.”





“Apart from being jailed for life, such a person should also be castrated,” said Wetangula.





His sentiments were echoed by Isiolo Senator, Fatuma Dullo, who claimed that jail terms were not enough in curbing the menace.





According to Dullo, castration would have a permanent impact on them and thus keep them away from engaging in the wide-spread vice.





“The move will ensure that the suspects are incapable of repeating a similar offense in the future.”





“Being a severe punishment, it will stop other men from engaging in the criminal activity,” said Dullo.



