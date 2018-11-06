This is how I placed a bet using 23 bob and won Ksh 334, 512, it’s just a click of a button and you smile to the bank.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Sponsored 06:52
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - Patrick Ochieng from Kisumu is smiling all the way to the bank after he placed a bet on Kenya’s best betting site Odibets using 23 bob and got Ksh 334, 512 in return.
Ochieng had predicted 8 games with total odds of 14, 544 and after staking 23 bob, he won a staggering Ksh 334, 521.
On Odibets, you can stake from 1 bob to Ksh 20,000 and the pay is instant.
Tunasema hii ni ya Maordinari and you can be a winner like Patrick Ochieng today by clicking here and placing your bet here>>>>
There are free bets for every new customer and the boosted odds guarantee you good money.
The Kenyan DAILY POST