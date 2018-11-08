This is the first Kenyan Governor who may RESIGN willingly from office before his term ends in 2022-This is why

Thursday November 8, 2018 -Baringo Governor, Stanley Kiptis , has vowed to resign willingly from office if he fails to deliver on the promises he made during the campaign trail.





Speaking to residents of Sachangwan, Kiptuno, Kewangoi, Kiptuno Villages in Eldama Ravine Sub-county, the first time Governor faulted cartels for preventing progress in his county, noting that if the cartels persist to impede his performance as Governor, he will have no choice but to quit office.





"If by 2022 I will not have worked satisfactorily, then I will readily leave office and hand over to another person," Kiptis stated.





However, he urged for patience from the residents adding that he was still in the process of familiarising with the county functions.





"Some people have already started saying that Governor Kiptis is doing nothing.”





“I want to tell them a leader should be nurtured and supported so that he can get the energy and motivation to deliver," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



















