This guy OKOTH OBADO could be a cold blooded killer and a thug - See what detectives found hidden in his homes! He has been arrested again

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado could be in more trouble over illegal possession of fire arms.





This is after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives raided his office and homes and confiscated, among other things, eight firearms.





Five of the firearms were recovered in Nairobi while another three in Migori homes.





The detectives were shocked to find Obado’s homes heavily guarded with mean-looking security guards, among them heavily armed police officers.





Speaking after the discoveries, Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, said the firearms will be subjected to ballistic examinations and verification of certificates at the Central Firearms Bureau (CFB).





The Firearms Act is silent on the number of pistols a licensed civilian should own but is specific on the type of firearms to be licensed for.





Detectives also confiscated several bank statements and electronics.





He has been arrested this evening



