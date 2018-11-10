This giant African Rock Python spotted in Maasai Mara has mesmerized Kenyans (PHOTOs)

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - This rare fully grown African Rock Python was spotted in Maasai Mara.





The non-venomous Python was spotted by a tour guide at the renowned natural reserve who shared photos on social media.





“Didn’t know we had such big snakes in Mara,” tweeted Stanley Ambwaya.





The snake that brings to mind the fabled ‘Omieri’ to mind, mesmerized and scared many in equal measure.





Check out the photos and reactions below.