This Chinese contractor was recorded harassing and beating up a boda-boda rider, these guys are becoming too much now (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - This Chinese contractor was caught on camera harassing a boda-boda rider and beating him up in broad daylight.

This is not the first time that Chinese are being recorded displaying impunity.

They are treating Kenyans like slaves.

Check out this video.

