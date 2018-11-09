They flew to Kisii in a chopper, Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI and her baby daddy sponsor JARED NEVATON spotted together(PHOTOs)

Friday, November 9, 2018-Not long ago, Citizen TV’s anchor, Lillian Muli, was rumoured to have broken up with her baby-daddy sponsor, Jared Nevaton.

Jared Nevaton is a  very wealthy  Kisii businessman and the owner of Kisii based football club, Shabana FC.

We can confirm that Lillian is still together with her baby daddy sponsor.

On Thursday, they flew to Kisii together in a chopper for a function.

Lillian and her baby daddy sponsor met several high ranking officials from Kisii County where they discussed undisclosed deal.

Jared is  the man with a sharp blue suit in the photos below.



