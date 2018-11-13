These PHOTOs of two men madly in love with each other are going viral on social media (LOOK)

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - This proudly gay couple has caused commotion on social media with their loved up photos.

They are madly in love and want the whole world to know.

While sharing the photos, one Cill Blinton captioned them:

“Bless the day, that I found you,”
One of the guys is a Nigerian based in Arizona USA.

The photos have drawn out mixed reactions as you would expect but they don’t seem to be bothered by the people’s views.

Check out the post and photos below.


photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg

   

