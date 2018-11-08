These GOVERNORS are drunk with power, OPARANYA cannot tie his own shoes laces, someone has to do it for him (PHOTO).

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Thursday, November 8, 2018-Most of Kenyan Governors are drunk with power.

They behave like gods and urinate on their juniors.

In this photo, Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, is seen being attended to by one of his juniors.

He cannot bend down to tie his shoe laces.

Someone has to do it for him.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

