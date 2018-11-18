These four men have been stealing from unsuspecting Kenyans using the name of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 18, 2018

- Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit have arrested four young men who have defrauded unsuspecting Kenyans millions of shillings using the name of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.





The four, who have been identified as Collins Kiptanui, Joakim Kibet, Dominic Kimutai and Brian Kiplagat, were arrested in Roysambu, Nairobi.





They had created a website similar to Uwezo Fund and purported to offer loans on behalf of the government but asked applicants to send Sh5oo as processing fee.





Besides using photos of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Mrs Rachel Ruto, the wife of the Deputy President, the website had the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) logo.





“Uwezo Fund Kenya in partnership with Youth Enterprise Fund has launched a fund which gives you access to fast and convenient interest free loans to your M-Pesa. Youths, women and men from any part of the country will benefit,” reads a message on the website.­­­­





See their photos below.