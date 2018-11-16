These 7 memes from ‘I love your Kenyans accent say it again’ challenge will leave you in stitches (LOOK)

, , , 08:08

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 16, 2018 - Kenyans are known to be a creative lot as evidenced by the hilarious stuff they post on social media.

For instance, for the better part of this week, Kenyans have been making fun of the various accents and some of the memes are just crazy.

This challenge was adopted from an episode of the popular Dextors Laboratory cartoon.

The clip features the brainy cartoon whispering a sweet message to a lady after she had asked him to say it again.

Kenyans recreated the scene and below are the gems.

The LINK>>>>







The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno