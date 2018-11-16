These 7 memes from ‘I love your Kenyans accent say it again’ challenge will leave you in stitches (LOOK)

Friday, November 16, 2018 -

Kenyans are known to be a creative lot as evidenced by the hilarious stuff they post on social media.





For instance, for the better part of this week, Kenyans have been making fun of the various accents and some of the memes are just crazy.





This challenge was adopted from an episode of the popular Dextors Laboratory cartoon.





The clip features the brainy cartoon whispering a sweet message to a lady after she had asked him to say it again.





Kenyans recreated the scene and below are the gems.







