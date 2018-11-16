The day KALONZO said he would rather die than work with UHURU’s Jubilee-Watermelon Kabisa (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:42

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 16, 2018 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is nicknamed Watermelon because of his flip-flopping nature in politics.

Last week, Kalonzo shocked his core supporters when he declared himself President Uhuru’s new errand boy during the burial of his father in Mwingi.

Following the bold declaration, Kalonzo has not only been rewarded with a plum job but also his security detail that was withdrawn during the campaign period in the run up to the highly contested 2017 General Elections has been restored.

Kalonzo is now the new head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on peace in South Sudan.

While Kalonzo’s move is hardly surprising, it is a reminder that there are no permanent enemies in politics.

Watch the video below of Kalonzo swearing that he will rather die that join Jubilee.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno