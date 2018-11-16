The day KALONZO said he would rather die than work with UHURU’s Jubilee-Watermelon Kabisa (VIDEO)

Friday, November 16, 2018

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is nicknamed Watermelon because of his flip-flopping nature in politics.





Last week, Kalonzo shocked his core supporters when he declared himself President Uhuru’s new errand boy during the burial of his father in Mwingi.





Following the bold declaration, Kalonzo has not only been rewarded with a plum job but also his security d etail that was withdrawn during the campaign period in the run up to the highly contested 2017 General Elections has been restored.





Kalonzo is now the new head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on peace in South Sudan.





While Kalonzo’s move is hardly surprising, it is a reminder that there are no permanent enemies in politics.





Watch the video below of Kalonzo swearing that he will rather die that join Jubilee.



