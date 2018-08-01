The crackdown on rogue matatus will be ruthless and brutal – I have directed prisons to increase budgets to accommodate more criminals

Saturday November 10, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has assured the country that beginning Monday next week, things will never be the same again in the transport sector.





Speaking at the Kenya School of Government, Matiang’i said the crackdown on rogue matatus will be ruthless and brutal and will spare no one.





“I direct you to be ruthless and firm while taking action.”





"Do that with consistency.”





“Let us not have mercy,” Matiang’i told police officers at the Kenya School of Government.





At the same time, Matiang’i revealed that he has instructed the Prisons Department to increase its budget for food because more criminals will be coming.





“We have told the correctional services department to increase their budget because visitors in remand will be many,” said Matiang’i.



